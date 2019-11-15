Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
14:30
Trinity Methodist Church
IP33 1EB
John HODSON Notice
HODSON

John

Passed away peacefully on 6th November 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospice aged 91 years. Married to Audrey for 64 years. Loved by children, grandchildren and friends. Respected in Church and business. Cremation on 5th December, 12.30pm at West Suffolk Crematorium. Memorial service, 2.30pm at Trinity Methodist Church IP33 1EB. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be shared between St. Nicholas Hospice and EACH Children's Hospices.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 15, 2019
