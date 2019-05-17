|
Passed peacefully away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 6th May 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved Husband of the late Jean, loving Dad of the late David and a much loved Grandad of Daisy. John will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 3rd June at 10.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers for St Nicholas Hospice may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019