Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
St Giles Church
Risby

KEMP

John Frederick Noel

passed away peacefully in Risby Hall Nursing Home on 9th July 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved Husband of the late Norma, a loving Dad to Susan and Andrew and Father-in-law to Joanne. Precious Grandad to Aaron, Kaytlin and Alysha and Step-Grandad to Jamie and Hayley. Also Great-Grandad to Macie, Oscar, Lucas, Ollie and Logan. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Giles Church, Risby on Tuesday 4th August 2020. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to HCPT group 86 may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 24, 2020
