|
|
LAND
John Maurice
of West Row formerly of Drinkstone passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 29th October 2019, aged 75 years. John will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Thursday 14th November at 2.30pm. No flowers by request please, but donations, if desired, made payable to My Wish Charity (for the Macmillan Unit at the West Suffolk Hospital) may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors 1, Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. Tel: 01638 715172.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019