LAND
John Maurice
Liz and Stephen would like to thank all those who sent messages of sympathy during their recent sad loss. Thanks to all who attended the funeral service, their presence was of great comfort and for donations received in his memory. Special thanks to Titch Freeman for all his friendship and support during John's illness and also R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors for the wonderful service provided. Please accept this as the only acknowledgement.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019