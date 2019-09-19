Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Committal
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00
All Saints Church
Stanton
MANN

John William Lawrence MBE Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3rd September 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved brother of June and uncle of Bryn and Huw. Former councillor and Scout Leader of Stanton. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. There will be a committal for family and close friends only at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 11th October at 11.00am, followed by a Memorial Service at All Saints Church, Stanton at 12.00noon (all welcome at church). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK or The Scout Association may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
