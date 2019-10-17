Resources More Obituaries for John MANN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John MANN

Mrs June Lloyd and family would like to express their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the messages of sympathy, their presence at the service, and donations following the sad loss of John. With profound thanks to Sir Kenneth and Lady Carla Carlisle, family and staff for kindly hosting refreshments at Wyken Hall. Thanks also to the many former scouts for paying their respects. Thanks to all staff at Ashmore Nursing Home, Dr Tebbit, Reverend Cathy Bladen and Armstrongs Funeral Service for their excellent arrangements. We are grateful for the fitting and sincere occasion of the funeral for the late John Mann. Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019