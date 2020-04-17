|
MILWARD
John Frederick
passed away peacefully on the 10th April 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 88 years. A loving and dearly loved partner to Joan and father of Trish and Jen. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private cremation will take place and, at a later date, a Memorial Service will be held for John when all who knew him will be invited to attend. All enquiries c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 17, 2020