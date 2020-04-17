Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
John MILWARD

John MILWARD Notice
MILWARD

John Frederick

passed away peacefully on the 10th April 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital aged 88 years. A loving and dearly loved partner to Joan and father of Trish and Jen. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private cremation will take place and, at a later date, a Memorial Service will be held for John when all who knew him will be invited to attend. All enquiries c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 17, 2020
