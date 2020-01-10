Home

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
15:00
Burlington Baptist Church
London Road
Ipswich
Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on Wednesday 18th December 2019, aged 89 years. Devoted husband of Anne and much loved father to Andrew and Michael. Former teacher at Guildhall Feoffment Primary School in Bury St Edmunds. A private cremation will be followed by a service of thanksgiving at Burlington Baptist Church, London Road, Ipswich on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 3.00pm. Flowers or, if preferred, donations to Burlington Baptist Church may be sent to Farthing Funeral Service, 650 Woodbridge Road, Ipswich IP4 4PW or online at www.farthingfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
