PARKER
John Charles (Charlie)
Passed away on Tuesday 28th April 2020 aged 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Much loved father and father in law to Viv & Terry, Pat & Eric, Jon & Paula and a wonderful and adored grandad and great grandad. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. His long and happy life included service in the Royal Navy during World War 2 and time working as a Master Butcher at Barwells. Due to the current situation there will be a private funeral service. A Celebration Event of his long life, will be held at a later date, for family and friends. Donations, if desired, for St Nicholas Hospice, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 8, 2020