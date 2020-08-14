|
PRYKE
John Charles
sadly passed away at home on Sunday 2nd August 2020, aged 87 years, surrounded by his family Joy, Janette and Jessica. A private service to take place. The family would like to send their heartfelt thanks to the Carers and District Nurses for their help, support and kindness. Donations in memory of John to Prostate Cancer UK or Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020