My brother John Reed, formerly of Meadow Close, Bury St Edmunds, who was also known as J.R. died gently at Finborough Court on Sunday 25th August 2019 after battling stoically for two years with motor neurone disease. J.R. was a well known Suffolk character and will be remembered by many as a Christian, preacher, teacher, geographer, administrator, opening batsman and wicketkeeper and hockey player. He had many interests and hobbies, these included botany, bird watching and his beloved Brockley cricket club. He was, until recently the church leader at Brockley Baptist Chapel a role he took on when his father, Pastor Frank Reed, retired from the ministry. During his teaching career J.R. taught at Bury Grammar School, the County Upper and Debenham High school. His funeral will take place at Brockley Baptist Chapel on Wednesday 18th September at 11.30am. It will be conducted by J.R.'s brother Pastor Paul Reed. Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019