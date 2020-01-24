|
John Rushmore passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 13th January 2020 aged 84 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to either the Royal British Legion or the RMBI may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020