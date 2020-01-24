Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel
John RICHES

Notice Condolences

John RICHES Notice
RICHES

John Rushmore passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 13th January 2020 aged 84 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to either the Royal British Legion or the RMBI may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
