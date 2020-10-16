Home

A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
John SHARPE

John SHARPE Notice
SHARPE

John

of Walsham-Le-Willows. John passed away suddenly on the 1st October 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital, aged 85 years. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A private family funeral held at Walsham-Le-Willows Church on Monday 26th October 2020 at 10.30am, invitation only due to Covid-19. No flowers please, however donations would be greatly appreciated to Dementia UK, these may be sent to A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Suffolk, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -