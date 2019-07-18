|
|
SHEPHERD
John Michael Peter
(Flight Lieutenant - Retired) Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 14th July 2019, aged 82 years. Having bravely fought Pulmonary Fibrosis for several years. Much loved and greatly missed husband, father and grandfather. Requiem Mass will take place at St Edmunds Roman Catholic Church on Tuesday 6th August at 10.00am, followed by private cremation for close family. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, for RAF Association and/or Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019