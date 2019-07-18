Home

John SKINNER

John SKINNER Notice
SKINNER

John

Sadly passed away on 9th July at Ipswich Hospital 2019, aged 84 years. A devoted husband to Muriel and dearly loved dad to Paul, Ivor, Sharron and Lee, a dear grandad and great-grandad and brother to Winnie. He will be greatly missed as much as he was loved by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund Chapel at 11.00am on Monday 29th July. No flowers please, but donations if desired made payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent to c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019
