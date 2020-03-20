|
STACEY
John William Passed away peacefully at Risby Park Nursing Home on 10th March 2020. Cherished husband of Jenny, much loved father of Justin and Julia and dearly loved grandad to Matthew, Rebecca, Nathan and Jessica. Funeral service to be held on Friday 27 th March 2020 at 10:30am followed by a burial at Culford Woodlands. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support or Marie Curie may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020