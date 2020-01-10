|
|
STAINES
John Edward
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Monday 23rd December 2019, aged 74 years. A much loved man. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, partner and friends. Funeral service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 12.00noon. No flowers by request please, but donations if desired made payable to The Macmillan Unit may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020