Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00
St Edmunds Chapel
West Suffolk Crematorium
STAINES

John Edward

Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Monday 23rd December 2019, aged 74 years. A much loved man. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, partner and friends. Funeral service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 12.00noon. No flowers by request please, but donations if desired made payable to The Macmillan Unit may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 10, 2020
