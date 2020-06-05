|
|
TARRAN
John
Reflecting on the incredible life and legacy left by a dedicated husband to his late wife Josephine, wonderful father to Rebecca and beloved father-in-law to Nick. John made Ixworth his home for nearly 50 years with his wife and daughter and was well loved for his contribution to the community. In later years he shared his gift of healing and gave peace to many nearing the end of their lives. A foster parent, John and his family cared for over 20 children at their home and left a lasting legacy on many young lives. His grandsons William and Hugo were his greatest joy. On the afternoon of 12th June 2020 the funeral director will lead the cortège on foot up Ixworth High Street, arriving at the bungalow that was their home for so many years to pay homage. John will be buried alongside his wife in a Bluebell Wood in Norfolk later that afternoon. AE Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 5, 2020