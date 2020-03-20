|
|
WARD
John
Of Elveden, Passed away suddenly on2nd March aged 61 years. Dearest Son to Fred and Maureen, Loving Husband of Denise, Treasured Dad to Michelle, Stacie and Nicholas, Father in law to Lee and Leo,a special Grandad to Jessica, Alfie, Benny, Freddie, William and Daisy and a much loved Brother and Friend who will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service will take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 2.00pm. If desired, donations in memory of John are for Magpasand The Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital Charity, these may be left at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel 01842 752197
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020