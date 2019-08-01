Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Resources
More Obituaries for john WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

john WOOD

Notice Condolences

john WOOD Notice
WOOD

John Deacon

Suddenly passed away at home on 23rd July 2019 aged 88 years. Widow of the late Pat. Dearest papa to Mark and Nici. Beloved brother to sister Jean. Greatly loved by his grandchildren, Alexis, Natalie, Harry, Hannah and Sophie and his great grandchildren Ivor, Annabelle, Phoebe, Elyza, Maggie and Lucy. A true gentleman who will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Church Service to be held on Friday 9th August 2019 at 1:30pm at St Marys Church, Coddenham. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Motor Neurone Disease Association c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.