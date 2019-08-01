|
WOOD
John Deacon
Suddenly passed away at home on 23rd July 2019 aged 88 years. Widow of the late Pat. Dearest papa to Mark and Nici. Beloved brother to sister Jean. Greatly loved by his grandchildren, Alexis, Natalie, Harry, Hannah and Sophie and his great grandchildren Ivor, Annabelle, Phoebe, Elyza, Maggie and Lucy. A true gentleman who will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Church Service to be held on Friday 9th August 2019 at 1:30pm at St Marys Church, Coddenham. Family flowers only. Donations if preferred to Motor Neurone Disease Association c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019