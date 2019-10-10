Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Joseph CORNELL

Joseph CORNELL Notice
CORNELL

Joseph Frederick (Joe)

passed away peacefully on the 1st October 2019 aged 85 years. Much loved husband, dad and grandad. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at St Bartholomew Church, Ingham on Friday 25th October at 11am. By request of the family, please wear a splash of colour to celebrate Joe's life. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to The British Lung Foundation may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
