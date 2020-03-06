|
|
WYATT
Joseph Pearn
"Joe"
of Wattisfield. Passed away suddenly at home on the 12th February 2020 aged 78 years. Husband to Linda, father of, Tracey, Sam, and Piers. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 10.30am at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel). No flowers please but donations if desired to Salvation Army and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020