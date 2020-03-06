Home

POWERED BY

Services
A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428

Joseph WYATT

Notice Condolences

Joseph WYATT Notice
WYATT

Joseph Pearn

"Joe"

of Wattisfield. Passed away suddenly at home on the 12th February 2020 aged 78 years. Husband to Linda, father of, Tracey, Sam, and Piers. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will take place on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 10.30am at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel). No flowers please but donations if desired to Salvation Army and sent c/o AE Thurlow & Son 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -