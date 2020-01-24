|
Josephine Ruth
(Josie)
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Sunday 12th January 2020, aged 78 years. Loving wife to Barry, dearest Mother to Adrian and Mark. A much loved Mother in Law, Nana, Great Nana and Sister, also a loving daughter to Doris. Cremation (family only)at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 11.30am, followed by a Service of Remembrance at St Marys Church Ixworth at 1pm. All welcome, request no flowers please but donations if desired to 'EACH' send c/o AE Thurlow and Son 1 High Street, Ixworth, Suffolk, IP31 2HH Tel. 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020