WINGROVE Josie sadly passed away very suddenly on 9th October 2020, aged 77 years. Loving wife of her late husband John, beloved mum to Steven, Linda, Leigh, Gavin and Neil, devoted nan to Gez, Josh, Zeb, Aaron, Elisabeth and Alfie, adored great-nan to Isla and Mila and a wonderful mother-in-law to Henry and Gary. Josie will be sadly missed by all her family and many, many friends. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held on 26th October 2020. Donations, if desired, by cheque made out to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust, may be sent to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 23, 2020