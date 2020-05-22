Home

HOWLETT

Joy Maryse

passed away peacefully on 13th May 2020. Much loved Wife of the late Kenneth, Mother to Grant and Sophie, Mother-in-law to Jane and Steve, Grandmother to Abby and Joe and Great-Grandmother to Bertie. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday 12th June 2020. Donations, if desired, to My WiSH Charity, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on May 22, 2020
