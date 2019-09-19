|
|
NEWMAN
Joy
Formerly of Bury St Edmunds
and Frinton-on-Sea,
peacefully on
4th September 2019,
aged 87 years,
now with her Lord. Most loving wife of David,
proud mother, grandmother
and great grandmother
and friend to many. Funeral service on
Wednesday 25th September
at 2.00pm in the St Edmunds Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium. All welcome.
Family flowers only please
but donations are welcome
for the benefit of the
Alzheimer's Society and may be made online via
www.markskinner
funerals.org.uk at the service
or sent to Mark Skinner
Funeral Service,
London Road, Brandon,
Suffolk IP27 OEW
Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019