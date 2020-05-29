|
SEELEY Joy Mary passed away peacefully in North Court Nursing Home on 15th May 2020, aged 72 years. Much loved Mum of Mark and Derrick. Sister to Sue and Lynn. A dear Nana to Jack, Luke, Tahlia, Kyler and Raya. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends including Chris and Michele. A private Cremation will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ataxia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 29, 2020