Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Joy SEELEY

Joy SEELEY Notice
SEELEY Joy Mary passed away peacefully in North Court Nursing Home on 15th May 2020, aged 72 years. Much loved Mum of Mark and Derrick. Sister to Sue and Lynn. A dear Nana to Jack, Luke, Tahlia, Kyler and Raya. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends including Chris and Michele. A private Cremation will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers to Ataxia UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 29, 2020
