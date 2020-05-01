|
|
BRIDGES
Joyce Florence
Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital, on 18th April 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Eric, mother to Adrian and Sarah. Nan to Amy, Alyce, Ellie, Rylan and Billy, and great nan to Myla. Mother in law to Jenny and Mark. A small, private funeral will take place due to the current restrictions. Donations, if desired, to the Red Cross, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT.
