CLARKE
Joyce Yvonne
Passed away peacefully on 9th November 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital in her 1 01st year. Devoted and loving wife for 74 years, of the late John, Mum, Mother-in-law, Grandma and Great-Grandma. Reunited with John after only four months apart. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Beeches Residential Home in Ixworth for the kindness and care they gave to both John and Joyce over the last few months, their support has been invaluable. Private family funeral, but donations in Joyce's memory for St Nicholas Hospice Care can be sent to Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020