Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Brandon)
London Road
Brandon, Suffolk IP27 0EW
01842 810534
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
12:15
Lakenheath Methodist Chapel
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
13:30
Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium

Joyce COOK

Joyce COOK Notice
COOK Joyce

formerly of Lakenheath, peacefully in Feltwell Lodge Nursing Home on 11th March 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife, much loved mum, nan and great-nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Lakenheath Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 1st April at 12.15pm followed by committal in the Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Guide Dogs for the Blind may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk. IP27 OEW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020
