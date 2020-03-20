|
COOK Joyce
formerly of Lakenheath, peacefully in Feltwell Lodge Nursing Home on 11th March 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife, much loved mum, nan and great-nan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Lakenheath Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 1st April at 12.15pm followed by committal in the Abbey Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Guide Dogs for the Blind may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon Suffolk. IP27 OEW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 20, 2020