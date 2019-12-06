|
LAST
Joyce Evelyn died peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on Thursday 28th November 2019, aged 92 years. Wife of the late Walter, much loved mum, grandma and great-grandma. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired
made payable to My WiSH Butterfly Appeal may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019