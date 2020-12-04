Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
West Suffolk Crematorium
Joyce WATERS

WATERS Joyce Patricia passed away peacefully at home on 17th November 2020 after a long illness, aged 87 years. Much loved Mother of Gary and Paul and Mother-in-Law to Catherine and Karen. Devoted Nana to Ruth, Helen, Grace and Dylan and proud Great-Nana to Frankie. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to current restrictions Joyce's Service will be private but takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 11th December. All enquires to Armstrongs Funeral Service. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020
