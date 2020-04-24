|
|
LAST
Judith
of Elmswell, passed away peacefully on 8th April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her. Private burial at St John's Church Elmswell on 28th April at 10.00am. Donations can be made to Addenbrooke's online via www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/08-04-2020-judith-christine-last/
A celebration of Judith's life will be organised at a later date when arrangements are able to be made. If you would like to come along to the celebration of her life, please get in touch: Janette, Tel: 07841 430026 or email [email protected] For any further information please call A E Thurlow, 1 High Street, Ixworth Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020