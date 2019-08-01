Home

POWERED BY

Services
A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia MANNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia MANNING

Notice Condolences

Julia MANNING Notice
MANNING

Julia Passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 26th July 2019, aged 49 years. Much loved mum to Jemma and Lauren, beloved partner of Danny, loving daughter of Fay and Roy and a wonderful sister to Yvonne, Richard and Chris.

Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Walsham le Willows on Friday 16th August at 11:00am, followed by interment. Flowers, or donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.