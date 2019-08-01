|
MANNING
Julia Passed away peacefully in the West Suffolk Hospital on 26th July 2019, aged 49 years. Much loved mum to Jemma and Lauren, beloved partner of Danny, loving daughter of Fay and Roy and a wonderful sister to Yvonne, Richard and Chris.
Funeral Service to take place at St Mary's Church, Walsham le Willows on Friday 16th August at 11:00am, followed by interment. Flowers, or donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o A.E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019