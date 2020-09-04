Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
SKINNER

Julia Lila

aged 81 years. Sadly passed away on 28th August 2020. Loving wife to Keith. Mum to Stephanie, Matthew and Lisa. Mother in law to Rod, Kate and Ashley. Grandma to Tom, Samantha, George, Ben, Louis and Charlie. Great Grandma to Sienna and Jesse. Funeral to be held on Friday 18th September 2020. Due to current circumstances family only. Donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 4, 2020
