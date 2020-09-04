|
SKINNER
Julia Lila
aged 81 years. Sadly passed away on 28th August 2020. Loving wife to Keith. Mum to Stephanie, Matthew and Lisa. Mother in law to Rod, Kate and Ashley. Grandma to Tom, Samantha, George, Ben, Louis and Charlie. Great Grandma to Sienna and Jesse. Funeral to be held on Friday 18th September 2020. Due to current circumstances family only. Donations, if desired, to St Nicholas Hospice c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
