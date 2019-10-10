Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
15:30
St Peter's Church
Gt Livermere
View Map
FITZGERALD

Justin Edward passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital on 28th September, aged 53 years. Dearly loved husband of Sam, much loved dad, granddad, son, brother and uncle. A service to remember Justin will take place at St Peter's Church, Gt Livermere on Tuesday, 15th October at 3.30pm. Please wear something colourful. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to E.A.C.H and/or The Ben Wragge Skatepark may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
