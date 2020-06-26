Home

Katharine SMITH

Katharine SMITH Notice
SMITH

Katharine Jane 'Kathie'

of Cockfield, passed away peacefully in hospital with her devoted husband John by her side on 4th June 2020. A much loved Mum to Tracy, Kim and Claire, Nanny to her 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and a special mother-in-law. A private cremation to take place on 3rd July at 10.00am, live streaming will be available. Family flowers only, but donations welcome to St Nicholas Hospice c/o W A Deacon Funeral Services. A tribute page for Kathie can be found on the W A Deacons website with details of the streaming and donations link. A celebration of Kathie's life will take place at a later date. We all love and miss you so much.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020
