Kathleen (Kay) Florence (née Austin)

sadly passed away on the 25th July 2020 aged 77 years. Kay was a devoted wife to John who died in June 2020. She was a wonderful and much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Kelly and Tim, a very proud Nanny to Hugo and Edith and sister to Barry, Neville, Pamela and Raymond. A small private burial will take place at St Giles Church, Risby, on Wednesday the 5th August 2020. Kay had lived in Risby village for over 40 years, and had spent many years working at Risby Primary School. Donations, if desired, in memory of Kay and John to Risby School PTA.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020
