HURRELL
Kathleen 'Kath'
Passed away peacefully at Ashmore Nursing Home, Stanton on 15th September, 2019, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Peter, dear Mum to Sue and Sally, Mother in law to Bumble and Keith, special Nannie to Naomi and Georgia, Great-Nannie to Eleanor and a treasured sister to Pat and Margaret. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Funeral service will take place at St Leonards Church, Horringer on Thursday 10th October at 12 Noon, Bright colours welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired in memory of Kath are for the RSPB or EAAA, these may be made at the service, or sent c/o Mark Skinner Funeral Service, 30 Bury Road, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 3DE. Tel: 01842 752197.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019