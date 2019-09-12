|
CROSSMAN Katie
Katie, darling wife of David, devoted mum of Andrew and Steven, adoring grannie of Isabella, Thomas, William and Sophie, precious auntie, sister, mother-in-law, daughter-in-law and sister-in-law, and outstandingly dedicated Teacher for over 30 years, died peacefully at home on Saturday 31st August with her loving family around her. Katie's funeral will take place at 12.00noon on Monday 23rd September at St Marys church, Woolpit and burial at West Suffolk Cemetery. A reception in celebration of Katie's life, love and work will be held afterwards at the West Suffolk Crematorium Hospitality suite. Family flowers only please and donations to St Nicholas Hospice Care, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 2QY.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019