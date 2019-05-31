|
|
PYMER
Kay
Passed away peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital 11th May 2019 aged 79 years. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel at 3:30pm on Wednesday 12th June.
Donations if desired to Help for Heroes, may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or cheques sent to c/o Armstrongs
Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 31, 2019