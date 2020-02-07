Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay SYZLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay SYZLING

Notice Condolences

Kay SYZLING Notice
SYZLING Kay (Ken) passed away peacefully on the 24th January 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 87 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 18th February at 2.30pm. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to The Suffolk Punch Trust may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -