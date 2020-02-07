|
|
SYZLING Kay (Ken) passed away peacefully on the 24th January 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 87 years. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Tuesday 18th February at 2.30pm. No Flowers please. Donations if desired to The Suffolk Punch Trust may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020