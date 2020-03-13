|
DAY
Keith
aged 71 years. Unexpectedly passed away on 2nd March 2020 Beloved Husband to Christine, Dear Dad to Amanda and Father in Law to Paul. Proud Grandad to Preston ,Brother to John, Son in Law to Evelyn and Uncle. Will be greatly missed by family and friends Funeral service on Friday 20th March 2020 at 10am at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to JDRF (Junior Diabetes Research Foundation) c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020