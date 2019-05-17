Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
More Obituaries for Keith CLASBY
Keith Frederick CLASBY

Keith Frederick CLASBY Notice
Passed away on Tuesday 30th April 2019 aged 71 years. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 28th May at 11.00am, followed by interment in the cemetery. Floral tributes and donations if desired made payable to Cancer Research UK may be left at the service or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019
