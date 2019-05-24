Home

Passed away peacefully at home with his family, on 15th May, 2019, aged 80 years. Loving husband to Valerie, loving dad to Stephen and Neil, grandad and great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel), Risby on Friday 31st May, 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, made payable to CLIC Sargent or Kidney Care UK may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on May 24, 2019
