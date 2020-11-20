|
TAYLOR
Keith
(Tatffy)
passed away suddenly on 28th October 2020, aged 69 years. Much loved Dad to Tracey and Charlie, brother to Judith and loving Grandad. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 26th November 2020 at West Suffolk Crematorium. A live webcast link will also be available. Keith's funeral cortege will leave The Dove (Hospital Road) at 10.15am and travel past The Spread Eagle, Rose and Crown, Dog and Partridge and Churchgate Street. Family flowers only please but donations if desired by cheque made out to the British Heart Foundation. Any enquiries to: L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 20, 2020