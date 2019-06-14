Home

Keith William BEASLEY

Keith William BEASLEY Notice
Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 4th June 2019, aged 74 years. Beloved husband to Margaret, dad to Samantha, Nichola and Richard, grandad, brother and a great friend. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel at 10.30am on Monday 24th June. Donations if desired can be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk for Bloodwise (Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research) or cheques sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889 to whom the arrangements are entrusted.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 14, 2019
