BROOKS
Kenneth John passed away on the 12th January 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 87 years. Loving husband to Sheila, much loved father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Friday 7th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please; donations if desired, made payable to Dementia UK, may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020